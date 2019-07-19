Facts

17:10 19.07.2019

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another two wounded in Donbas on July 18

Russia-led forces mounted 11 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, July 18; as a result of shelling one Ukrainian soldier was killed, another two were wounded in action, the press service of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters said.

"One serviceman died in a landmine blast, and another two were wounded in enemy shelling," the JFO HQ said in an update on Facebook on July 19.

Enemy forces used weapons that are banned by the Minsk peace agreements, namely 82mm and 120mm mortars. They also used grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns, and rifles.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, one enemy troop was eliminated, another two were wounded.

