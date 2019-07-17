Zelensky introduces Bakanov, Nefyodov to National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has included acting chief of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov and head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov in the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

Corresponding order No. 523/2019 dated July 16, 2019, was made public on the presidential website.

According to the document, Zelensky confirmed First Deputy Head of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine and chief of the Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the SBU Central Department Ivan Bakanov as a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

The president also confirmed head of Ukraine's State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov as a member of the National Council on Anti-Corruption Policy.

The order came into force on the day of its publication.