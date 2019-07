Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has summoned former President Petro Poroshenko for questioning on July 17, the bureau told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Poroshenko has been summoned to the State Bureau of Investigation for questing on July 17," the bureau's press service said.

It did not specify what criminal proceeding was in question.

As reported earlier, the SBI is probing eight criminal cases in which Poroshenko is mentioned.