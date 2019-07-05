Facts

15:40 05.07.2019

Ukrainian pole vault legend Bubka dismisses ex-Rio de Janeiro State governor's claim of being bribed in voting for 2016 Olympics host city

Prominent Ukrainian former pole vaulter Serhiy Bubka has dismissed allegations by former Rio de Janeiro State Governor Sergio Cabral that several International Olympic Committee members, including Bubka, were bribed in 2009 to vote in favor of choosing Rio as the host city of the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"I completely reject all the false claims made by the former Rio State governor who is currently serving a long prison sentence for corruption," Bubka, currently the president of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee and a member of the IOC Executive Committee, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Bubka insisted that former President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) Lamine Diack had not contacted him regarding the election of the host city for the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"Mr. Diack has never contacted me about my vote at the election of the host city for the Olympic Games 2016. My lawyers will write to Mr. Diack to ask him to explain the allegations of Mr. Cabral who wrongly claims in his testimony that Mr. Diack could secure my vote," Bubka said.

Bubka said he would instruct his lawyers to use all legal means at their disposal to protect his rights.

The Brazilian media company Globo said earlier on Friday that Cabral had admitted to bribing several IOC members in choosing the host city of the 2016 Summer Olympics. Cabral alleged that $2 billion was spent on buying the votes of nine IOC members.

Cabral said former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes and former Brazilian Presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Michel Temer were aware of the bribery.

