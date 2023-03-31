Sport

11:11 31.03.2023

Cabinet bans Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions if there are Russian reps there

1 min read
Cabinet bans Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions if there are Russian reps there

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided that Ukrainian athletes will boycott the 2024 Olympics tournaments, in which representatives of the Russian Federation and Belarus take part.

As reported on the air of the national telethon on Friday morning, this decision was a response to the new rules of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which allow athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus to participate with a neutral status for individual competitions.

Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov said that the Ukrainian government made such a decision at the suggestion of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, President of the National Olympic Committee Vadym Gutzeit.

"A protocol decision was made at a government meeting on the proposal of Gutzeit's colleague that we take part only in qualifying competitions where there are no Russians, and, accordingly, participation outside the boundaries of these criteria may be the basis for depriving the federation of the status of a national one," Nemchinov said on the air of the telethon.

Tags: #olympics #boycott

MORE ABOUT

18:09 31.01.2023
Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

15:52 14.06.2022
Ukrainian athletes to boycott competitions if reps of Russia and Belarus admitted to them – Gutzeit

Ukrainian athletes to boycott competitions if reps of Russia and Belarus admitted to them – Gutzeit

16:21 27.03.2022
Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

Kuleba calls for boycott of Auchan, Alcampo, Leroy Merlin and Decathlon

18:27 17.03.2022
UGA calls on key grain traders to stop cooperation with Russia

UGA calls on key grain traders to stop cooperation with Russia

19:30 04.03.2022
Ukrainian retail chains remove Coca-Cola products from sale due to its continued operation in Russia

Ukrainian retail chains remove Coca-Cola products from sale due to its continued operation in Russia

17:27 26.02.2022
Members of Ukrainian Film Academy call for boycott of Russian cinematography

Members of Ukrainian Film Academy call for boycott of Russian cinematography

14:44 16.02.2022
Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

Oleksandr Abramenko wins silver medal in ski acrobatics at Olympiad in Beijing

09:14 02.08.2021
World record of Ukrainian athlete broken at Olympic Games by athlete from Venezuela

World record of Ukrainian athlete broken at Olympic Games by athlete from Venezuela

15:11 31.07.2021
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina wins bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics

11:39 27.07.2021
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina reaches quarter final at Tokyo Olympics

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Zelensky: IOC's attempt to return athletes from RF & Belarus to Olympics is legitimization of criminal aggression against Ukraine

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

LATEST

IOC recommends Russian, Belarusian athletes compete individually under neutral flag in intl competitions

Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania urge IOC to prevent Russian, Belarusian athletes from participating in Olympic Games under neutral flag – joint statement

Ukrainian young athlete won a gold medal at the European Judo Cup

6 Ukrainian squash players are in top-10 in their age categories

6 Ukrainian squash players are in the top 10 in their age categories

Ruslan Rotan appointed as caretaker head coach of Ukraine national football team

IOC does not plan to lift sanctions from Russian, Belarusian athletes

Zelensky at Super Bowl 2023 appeals to Americans to support Ukraine – Markarova

Zelensky calls on partners to prevent Russian athletes from participating in Olympics

Ukraine writes to IOC sponsors about non-admission of Russian athletes to Olympic Games

AD
AD
AD
AD