14:54 03.07.2019

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

The U.S. Embassy to Ukraine is concerned about the recent attacks on volunteers involved in the election campaign to the Verkhovna Rada.

"Political candidates and party volunteers deserve to be able to campaign lawfully and peacefully without fear of attack or harassment. We are concerned by recent reports of attacks and vandalism targeting various individuals and groups participating in Ukraine's democratic process," it said on Twitter.

As reported, on July 2, unknown persons attacked volunteers of the Holos party (leader Svyatoslav Vakarchuk) in the city of Lviv, and damaged the office of this political force's "Co-working Zmin" (Co-working of Changes).

