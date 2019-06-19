Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated in September of this year an investment forum is to be conducted to restore Donbas.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky held a meeting with the members of the board of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), familiarizing those present with the key priorities of his activities, including establishing peace in Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity, holding systemic reforms, strengthening the state's defense capability, ensuring the conditions for successful development of the country.

The president also spoke about the results of official visits to France and Germany. According to him, during the negotiations, major attention was paid to ending the war in Donbas and returning Ukrainian prisoners, including sailors.

Zelensky noted that a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement in Donbas will be held on June 19.

"I believe that not only our side wants to achieve peace in the near future," he added.