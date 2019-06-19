Facts

16:38 19.06.2019

Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

1 min read
Zelensky at meeting with YES board announces holding investment forum in Sept to restore Donbas

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated in September of this year an investment forum is to be conducted to restore Donbas.

According to the presidential press service, Zelensky held a meeting with the members of the board of the Yalta European Strategy (YES), familiarizing those present with the key priorities of his activities, including establishing peace in Ukraine, protecting its sovereignty and restoring territorial integrity, holding systemic reforms, strengthening the state's defense capability, ensuring the conditions for successful development of the country.

The president also spoke about the results of official visits to France and Germany. According to him, during the negotiations, major attention was paid to ending the war in Donbas and returning Ukrainian prisoners, including sailors.

Zelensky noted that a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on the peaceful settlement in Donbas will be held on June 19.

"I believe that not only our side wants to achieve peace in the near future," he added.

Tags: #yes #donbas #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:01 19.06.2019
Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

Zelensky invites German business to take part in investment council under Ukraine's presidential administration

10:44 19.06.2019
Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

Zelensky: we will prepare new program with IMF in July, no default expected

10:43 19.06.2019
Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

Volker ready for contacts with Russian side, although he does not see its readiness to resolve Donbas conflict

16:50 18.06.2019
Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

Tymoshenko asks Zelensky to check and stop attempt to bring Ukraine's GTS to artificial bankruptcy

15:57 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

Zelensky: Not a secret that positions of Ukraine, Germany regarding Nord Stream 2 completely opposite

15:30 18.06.2019
Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

Klimkin considers Zelensky's visit to Paris, Berlin 'armed reconnaissance'

15:30 18.06.2019
Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

Zelensky: Preserving transit of Russian gas through Ukraine guarantees energy security of Europe and our country

15:03 18.06.2019
Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

Zelensky says it's worth swapping even a few detainees in Donbas

14:33 18.06.2019
Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

Ukraine's president and Bundestag head discuss anti-Russia sanctions, rebuilding of Donbas

13:58 18.06.2019
Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

Zelensky arrives at Merkel's residence

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

LATEST

Information from Russia on Buk, its missile that downed MH17 insufficient, will not satisfy demands of prosecutors – JIT representative

Ukraine to arrest Kharchenko suspected in MH17 flight tragedy – Lutsenko

Court hearing in The Hague against suspects in MH17 tragedy starts at 10:00 on March 9, 2020

Netherlands to send requests to Russia, Ukraine demanding questioning of MH17 crash suspects

Agreement to swap captives, including Sentsov, broken after Zakharchenko's murder - Medvedchuk

Cabinet approves 50% staff reduction of regional state administrations, district state administrations since 2020

Investigation names four suspects in MH17 flight tragedy: Girkin, Dubinsky, Pulatov and Kharchenko

MP Tymchuk shoots himself dead at home while cleaning trophy pistol - Anton Gerashchenko

MP Dmytro Tymchuk from People's Front dies in Kyiv

Bellingcat names suspects who may have be involved in MH 17 tragedy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD