Moldova's Constitutional Court overturns all of its decisions that led to political crisis in country in 5 mins

Moldova's Constitutional Court has overturned all of its decisions that led to the existence of the dual authorities in the country and non-recognition of the new government at an extraordinary meeting that lasted no longer than five minutes on Saturday.

"Due to the fact that the Constitutional Court was being pressured and was not free to adopt its decisions, the Constitutional Court ruled to overturn all of its decisions adopted on June 7-9, 2019, guided by the provisions of the Code of Constitutional Jurisdiction," Moldovan Constitutional Court Chairman Mihai Poalelungi said.

The court decision is final and not subject to appeal.

On Friday evening, the power in Moldova fully transitioned to the new government headed by right-wing ACUM bloc leader Maia Sandu.

The government's first meeting took place on Saturday, the prime minister and President Igor Dodon introduced the new ministers at the ministries following it.

The Moldovan government established by the Democratic Party (PDM) on January 20, 2016, resigned on Friday, Prime Minister Pavel Filip announced on Friday evening after the PDM had made a decision on it. Therefore, the issue of the dual authorities was settled in favor of the new Moldovan government, formed by the Party of Socialists and the right-wing ACUM bloc on June 8.

The dual authorities appeared on June 8, after the Constitutional Court explained that the three-month period required to form a government after the parliamentary mandates were approved on March 9 had expired on Friday, June 7. The court reasoned its decision saying that a three month period cannot exceed 90 days. Therefore, the court declared the new government, endorsed by the parliament on the 91st day, June 8, illegal.

However, the Constitution stipulates the period of three months rather than 90 days. The new parliament and government did not recognize the Constitutional Court's decision and the court ruled to deem all the decisions of the parliament illegal.

On June 9, the Constitutional Court temporary suspended Dodon and granted former Prime Minister Filip the power to dissolve the parliament. He immediately signed a decree to dissolve the parliament and appoint a snap election for September 6. Meanwhile, Dodon signed a decree to abolish Filip's decree, because it had been "adopted in violation."

In the evening on June 14, Dodon called on the members of the Constitutional Court to overturn their own decisions and return the situation under the rule of law. The court made such decision, removing all doubts that the new Moldovan government headed by Sandu is legitimate.

