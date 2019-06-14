Facts

09:35 14.06.2019

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid Donbas hostilities in past 24 hours

Russia's hybrid military forces have mounted 29 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, using 152mm artillery, 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms proscribed by the Minsk agreements three times, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"One Ukrainian soldier was wounded and another one sustained a combat injury as a result of enemy shelling. For each shelling, the enemy received an adequate response with weapons not contradicting the Minsk agreements," the JFO press center said in a report on Friday morning.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, one militant was wounded on June 13, and one truck and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

"Since the beginning of the current day, the enemy has fired at the positions of the Joint Forces twice," the report said.

Interfax-Ukraine
