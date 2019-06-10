Russia-occupation forces attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas 26 times in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces have violated the ceasefire in Donbas 26 times over the past 24 hours, with no casualties recorded among Ukrainian military, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire 26 times on June 9, including eight times using 122mm artillery and 120mm and 82mm mortars proscribed by the Minsk agreements. The enemy also fired on our defenders from the weapons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns, and small arms. [...] There are no casualties among Ukrainian defenders as a result of enemy shelling," the JFO headquarters reported on its Facebook page on Monday morning.