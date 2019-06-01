Govt should develop effective mechanism for improving situation at state mines

The Ukrainian government should develop an effective mechanism for improving the situation at state-owned mines, primarily in the matter of enhancing the safety of miners, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk has stated.

Danyliuk said on Facebook that during the recently held meeting in the National Security and Defense Council it became possible to resolve the issue of wage arrears to miners.

"Wage arrears to miners at state-owned mines will be paid in a short time. At the same time, the government should introduce an effective mechanism to improve the situation in this sector, first of all, to improve the safety of miners," he said.

He also noted that at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the issue of housing for the family of a miner, who died at Lisova mine of state holding company Lvivvuhillia in Lviv region, would be resolved.

"Three children left," he explained.