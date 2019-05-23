Zelensky: I am dreaming about 'country in a smartphone'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he intends to implement the "country in a smartphone" concept to make up for Ukraine's lag in e-government development.

"There is a UN report on the development of e-government for 2018, and we can clearly see what we shall strive for. No matter how regrettable it may sound today, but we are behind Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Moldova, the Baltic countries and the aggressor," he said, speaking at the iForum 2019 in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky pointed out that according to the human capital index, Ukraine second only to Russia, Belarus and Estonia.

"That is, in general, it's not because of people. We really have to admit that it's about the system. You can really consider me a naive dreamer, but we really want to do the 'country in a smartphone,' 'government in a smartphone [projects].' Guys, it's time to do it – we won't be able to do it without you," he said.

Zelensky noted that this process should pass four stages: the first is information about the state, the second is communication with the state, the third is transactions with the state, and the fourth is involvement in governing the country.

"How cool it would be when you go to work, you not only receive news, but really control what legislative acts are submitted, change them, supplement them, control what people are elected and how you can cancel their authority," he said.

Zelensky asked everyone who has innovative ideas to contact his team.