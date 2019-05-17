Facts

14:56 17.05.2019

Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

2 min read
Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

The termination of the activities of the European Ukraine coalition in the Verkhovna Rada after the People's Front faction left it, primarily due to the desire to postpone any actions related to the holding of early parliamentary elections, political advisor to President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Dmytro Razumkov, has said.

"I think that this is primarily due to the desire to postpone any actions related to the holding of elections. But in this situation it will be necessary to live by the law and act according to the law. And for Ukraine, I would like the Parliament to be completely legitimate, and that there will be no questions to its decisions, both within the state, including among the voters, and among our foreign partners," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Razumkov pointed out that "it's hard to get out of what actually ceased to exist several years ago," because the absence of 226 deputies in the coalition, according to Zelensky's team, is proof that the coalition no longer exists.

Answering the question whether the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada is still possible, Razumkov said: "I think that there is probably a possibility, based on what I said. And whether it will happen depends on the legal prerequisites and requests of the Ukrainian people and society that would like to see the coordinated work of the government."

Tags: #zelensky #verkhovna_rada #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:53 17.05.2019
Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

15:50 17.05.2019
Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

Nova Poshta launches innovative sorting terminal in Khmelnytsky

13:19 17.05.2019
Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

12:10 17.05.2019
Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

Rada ready to make decisions on power market, including transfer of market launch, but govt should initiate this

10:57 17.05.2019
Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

09:51 17.05.2019
Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

Poroshenko dismisses Yeliseyev from post of Presidential Administration deputy head

09:17 17.05.2019
Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

Vasyl Servatiuk appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Tajikistan

17:54 16.05.2019
Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

14:41 16.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

Zelensky's advisor sees 'vague' fate for PrivatBank without quick judicial reform

14:35 16.05.2019
New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

New electricity market should be launched from July 1 – Energy ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Klimkin drafts a letter of resignation

Zelensky may terminate Rada's powers early - Iryna Lutsenko

Ukrainian parliamentary coalition falls apart

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

LATEST

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas hostilities on Thursday – JFO staff

Deputy Gerashchenko decides to leave post of presidential envoy on peaceful settlement in Donbas

Poroshenko hopeful EU, U.S. will further strengthen sanctions against Russia

OCU Holy Synod scheduled for May 24 – Metropolitan Epiphanius

Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Ukrainians on Embroidery Day

NABU could not have influenced U.S. presidential elections, accusations part of political game – Sytnyk

Russia-led forces mounted 24 attacks on Ukrainian army positions on Wednesday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Vakarchuk creates Holos Party for running in parliamentary elections

Ukraine's parliament schedules Zelensky's inauguration ceremony for May 20

Supreme Court dismisses competition agency's claim seeking to collect UAH 1.3 mln fine from Kolomoisky's companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD