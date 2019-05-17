Zelensky's advisor says coalition's breakup linked to postponement of early elections

The termination of the activities of the European Ukraine coalition in the Verkhovna Rada after the People's Front faction left it, primarily due to the desire to postpone any actions related to the holding of early parliamentary elections, political advisor to President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Dmytro Razumkov, has said.

"I think that this is primarily due to the desire to postpone any actions related to the holding of elections. But in this situation it will be necessary to live by the law and act according to the law. And for Ukraine, I would like the Parliament to be completely legitimate, and that there will be no questions to its decisions, both within the state, including among the voters, and among our foreign partners," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Razumkov pointed out that "it's hard to get out of what actually ceased to exist several years ago," because the absence of 226 deputies in the coalition, according to Zelensky's team, is proof that the coalition no longer exists.

Answering the question whether the dissolution of the Verkhovna Rada is still possible, Razumkov said: "I think that there is probably a possibility, based on what I said. And whether it will happen depends on the legal prerequisites and requests of the Ukrainian people and society that would like to see the coordinated work of the government."