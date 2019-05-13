Poroshenko, Stoltenberg note importance of developing practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasize the need to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to make it free captive Ukrainian sailors.

During a meeting of Poroshenko and Stoltenberg in Brussels in Monday, they noted "the importance of further development of practical cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, primarily to enhance security in the Black and Azov Seas. In addition, the need to increase pressure on Russia for releasing the captured Ukrainian sailors was underscored," a statement posted on the Ukrainian president's website says.