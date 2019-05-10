Facts

14:37 10.05.2019

NABU director took time to prepare documents, questioning did not take place

1 min read
 National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) director Artem Sytnyk during his visit to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) decided to give testimony as a witness in the case of alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election and took time to prepare documents.

Spokeswoman for Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko Larysa Sarhan said on Friday on Facebook that at the start of the questioning NABU Director Sytnyk said he wanted to give testimony voluntarily under Part 7 of Article 224 of Ukraine's Procedural Code [Part 7 says if the interviewee desires so, he may provide his testimony written by his own hand. Based on such written testimony, he may be asked additional questions] and that he required time to lay out his testimony, back it up with the relevant documents.

"The statement is in the protocol and the investigative action is complete. Sytnyk said he would invoke his rights under the article in response to any questions by investigators.

Sarhan said a protocol warning not to divulge information about the pretrial investigation was also made.

"So there was no questioning, in fact. The NABU director left the PGO immediately after speaking with the prosecutor," she said.

Interfax-Ukraine
