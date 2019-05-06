Bus accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region kills three, one missing – Emergency ministry

Three Belarusian citizens are feared dead, one missing after a jeep fell 40 meters into the Chornyi Cheremosh River in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Police are looking for survivors of the crash.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service on Facebook on Monday said there were 23 passengers in the vehicle, some reportedly Belarusians.

"The bodies of three were recovered, 19 others survived," the service said, adding that it is searching for one more passenger.

Search and rescue work continues.