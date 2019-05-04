Facts

12:12 04.05.2019

ICRC sends over 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to temporarily occupied territory of Donbas

1 min read
ICRC sends over 95 tonnes of humanitarian aid to temporarily occupied territory of Donbas

Five trucks with food and hygiene kits, dispatched by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), entered Russia-held territories in Donetsk region.

"Five trucks sent by the International Committee of the Red Cross have passed through the Novotroyitske checkpoint and entered the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. Relief supplies (food and hygiene kits) weighing 95 tonnes are being delivered to residents of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the press service of Ukraine's State Border Service said.

