Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Ukraine has appealed to the UN Security Council in connection with the introduction by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a simplified procedure for issuing Russian passports to the residents of certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), the permanent representative of Ukraine to the organization, Volodymyr Yelchenko, has stated.

"By the order of Poroshenko [President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko] we've already appealed to the UN Security Council. This audacious step contradicts the Minsk agreements approved by the Security Council!" he said on Twitter, accompanying his post with the article about Putin's decision.