Facts

11:59 22.04.2019

Pashinyan congratulates victorious Zelensky in Ukrainian

1 min read

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on winning the Ukrainian presidential election.

"I am sincerely congratulating Volodymyr Zelensky on winning a landslide victory in the democratic presidential election in Ukraine. I am sure that you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, will do your best in the presidential capacity so that friendly relations between Armenia and Ukraine reach a new level and serve our people. I wish you success," Pashinyan wrote in Ukrainian on Twitter.

Tags: #armenia #pm #zelensky
