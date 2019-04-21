Facts

17:20 21.04.2019

Polling station in Donetsk region's Lebedynske village starts its work - Interior Ministry

1 min read

The polling station in the village of Lebedynske, Volnovakha district, Donetsk region, began its work after 16:00.

"District Election Commission No. 140379 located in the village of Lebedynske, Volnovakha district, began its work at 16:15. The number of voters [registered at the station] was 188. The number of ballot papers received was 208," the Interior Ministry reported.

The same information was reported by Head of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine Tetiana Slipachuk.

Slipachuk recalled that this polling station was the only one in Ukraine that did not open on Sunday morning.

"There are several reasons for this. But still the main one is that it is located close to the demarcation line," the CEC head pointed out.

As reported, the polling station in Lebedynske did not start its work on Sunday morning. The police opened criminal proceedings into this incident under Article 157 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing exercise of electoral rights, work of an election commission or activities of an official observer).

Tags: #work #station #polling #lebedynske
