Poroshenko: Turkish Bayraktar TB2 UAV successfully completes test flight in Ukraine

Tests of the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 have been successful, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Testing of the drone Bayraktar TB2, which was put into service with the Ukrainian army, was successful. I congratulate the Armed Forces of Ukraine, partners from Turkey. Today we have a completely new weapon –aerial attack drones. You see camera mounted on UAV that tracks the accuracy of the strike," Poroshenko said after testing the UAV at the test site in Khmelnytsky region on Wednesday.

The president said the acquisition of the drone has opened new opportunities for Ukraine's special forces, as well as for Ukrainian paratroopers.

"I think this contributes to strengthening the defense of Ukraine," he said.

As reported, on March 6, 2018 at a meeting of Ukraine's Council of National Security and Defense of Ukraine, Poroshenko announced that Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones had arrived in Ukraine.