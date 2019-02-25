Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Employees of the military prosecutor's office together with the SBU detained former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zamana, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"The military prosecutor's office, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained ex-Chief of the General Staff Zamana. The suspicion notice says that in the period 2012-2014 he personally reduced the composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than it was provided for by the law. He disbanded 70 military units and formations, including anti-aircraft rocket brigades and divisions, 19 aviation units, with a tactical aviation brigade reduced to a squadron," Lutsenko said on Facebook on Monday.