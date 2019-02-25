Facts

14:46 25.02.2019

Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

1 min read
Ex-head of Ukraine's General Staff Zamana detained

Employees of the military prosecutor's office together with the SBU detained former chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Zamana, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"The military prosecutor's office, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, detained ex-Chief of the General Staff Zamana. The suspicion notice says that in the period 2012-2014 he personally reduced the composition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than it was provided for by the law. He disbanded 70 military units and formations, including anti-aircraft rocket brigades and divisions, 19 aviation units, with a tactical aviation brigade reduced to a squadron," Lutsenko said on Facebook on Monday.

Tags: #armed_forces #pgo #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:33 22.02.2019
Some UAH 1.479 bln, confiscated by court from Yanukovych's entourage, transferred to State Treasury

Some UAH 1.479 bln, confiscated by court from Yanukovych's entourage, transferred to State Treasury

16:48 20.02.2019
PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

PGO announces opening treason case involving damage to Ukraine's military defense capability

15:39 15.02.2019
UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

12:49 15.02.2019
PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

14:21 11.02.2019
Manher himself ordered, partially organized Handziuk's murder

Manher himself ordered, partially organized Handziuk's murder

11:00 11.02.2019
Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

11:48 07.02.2019
Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

Best for Yanukovych to come to Kyiv, turn himself in, defend himself in court of appeals – Lutsenko

14:27 05.02.2019
PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

12:01 25.01.2019
PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

PGO completes notice of suspicion for Russia Duma MP

14:28 22.01.2019
Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

AD

HOT NEWS

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian people not to ask Putin for any permits – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: We should increase NATO presence in Black Sea due to Russian aggression

LATEST

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Ukraine reports seven attacks on its positions in Donbas in past day; one Ukrainian soldier KIA – JFO update

Maruv will not participate in Eurovision, UA:PBC to select another contestant

Alasania to appeal UA:PBC advisory board decision to fire him – lawyer

Ex-editor of Kompanion, Utro.ua, Obozrevatel launches Lenta.ua ezine

Ukraine must apply for EU membership, get NATO MAP no later than 2023

Seven more Russian military officers notified of suspicion in attack on Ukrainian sailors in Kerch Strait

Visit of USS Donald Cook symbolizes strength of U.S.-Ukraine partnership - Yovanovitch

JFO HQ reports 1 KIA, 2 WIA amid 16 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

ICRC sends 190 tonnes of construction materials to Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD