Sharing combat experience in LITPOLUKRBRIG promotes strengthening combat capabilities of armed forces – Duda, Poroshenko

Ukrainian military personnel of the joint Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade named after Grand Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski (LITPOLUKRBRIG) not only get experience under the NATO programs, but also actively share their combat experience in Donbas with Polish and Lithuanian counterparts.

"We share the combat experience and this means strengthening of the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces with a view to repel the aggressor," Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with Presidents of Poland and Lithuania Andrzej Duda and Dalia Grybauskaite the headquarters of the LITPOLUKRBRIG in Lublin (Poland) on Friday.

The Polish president said that serving in a joint brigade and sharing various experiences with colleagues bring significant benefits to all parties involved.

The soldiers of Ukraine will improve themselves under the NATO programs and strengthen the prospects of Ukraine's presence in NATO. However, not only Lithuania and Poland and their military personnel help Ukraine. Since 2014, Ukraine has been in a difficult situation: its areas were occupied by Russia, Ukrainian soldiers really defend the country and they have military experience not only in theory, not only in service in foreign missions, these are soldiers who took part in the war, and these are soldiers who have a lot of experience and they share with our military them, Duda said.

The LITPOLUKRBRIG was created in 2014 from military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland.