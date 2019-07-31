Officers of LITPOLUKRBRIG participate in multinational military exercises AGILE SPIRIT 2019 in Georgia

Officers of the joint Ukrainian-Polish-Lithuanian brigade named after Grand Hetman Konstanty Ostrogski (LITPOLUKRBRIG) are taking part in the AGILE SPIRIT 2019 multinational exercise which began in Georgia on July 27 and will last until August 10, 2019, the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported.

"More than 3,000 servicemen of NATO countries and Alliance partner countries are attracted to Agile Spirit 2019, namely Georgia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Greece, Belgium, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Montenegro, Norway and Turkey, which consist of 23 servicemen of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade, that is the division headquarters for the entire training personnel," the official page of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Tuesday.

Multinational military training is conducted in the areas of Senaki (SENAKI Base), Akhaltsikhe (ORPHOLO Training Area) and near Tbilisi (VAZIANI Training Area) and includes command-staff and field phases, the purpose of which is to work out the interaction, train and improve the capabilities of units during planning and conducting joint operations in an international environment.

"The aim of the training is to enhance the defense capability of the Georgian Defense Forces, increase the level of compatibility with the military units of NATO forces and the Alliance's partner countries, creating and developing opportunities for a multinational, regional and unified partnership, as well as strengthening security in the Black Sea region," it said.