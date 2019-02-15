Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

Judge Serhiy Karakashian of Kyiv's District Administrative Court has recused himself from the case involving a lawsuit filed by MP Ihor Mosiychuk of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko Party against Ulana Suprun, claiming that she is not qualified to serve as the acting health minister of Ukraine.

Karakashian made a respective announcement on Friday during the hearings into Mosiychuk’s claim on the merits, after which he retired to the deliberations room to prepare a corresponding decision, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Sources at the Ministry of Health told Interfax-Ukraine that the ministry does not expect a decision on the claim to be made on Friday.

As earlier reported, before the hearings, Suprun said at a news briefing that she and her deputies would not be attending the hearings of the claim filed by Mosiychuk on the merits, and her representatives and a lawyer would be present in court in their stead.

"They want to distract us from reforming the industry with such strange claims. We will not succumb, we will not waste out time on this, and we will be returning to the ministry and continue our work," she said.