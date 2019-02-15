Facts

15:54 15.02.2019

Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

1 min read
Judge Karakashian recuses himself from Mosiychuk vs. Suprun case, retires to chambers

Judge Serhiy Karakashian of Kyiv's District Administrative Court has recused himself from the case involving a lawsuit filed by MP Ihor Mosiychuk of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko Party against Ulana Suprun, claiming that she is not qualified to serve as the acting health minister of Ukraine.

Karakashian made a respective announcement on Friday during the hearings into Mosiychuk’s claim on the merits, after which he retired to the deliberations room to prepare a corresponding decision, a correspondent of the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

Sources at the Ministry of Health told Interfax-Ukraine that the ministry does not expect a decision on the claim to be made on Friday.

As earlier reported, before the hearings, Suprun said at a news briefing that she and her deputies would not be attending the hearings of the claim filed by Mosiychuk on the merits, and her representatives and a lawyer would be present in court in their stead.

"They want to distract us from reforming the industry with such strange claims. We will not succumb, we will not waste out time on this, and we will be returning to the ministry and continue our work," she said.

Tags: #suprun #court
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

16:36 15.02.2019
Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

10:48 15.02.2019
Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

17:57 14.02.2019
Court overturns measures on Suprun case

Court overturns measures on Suprun case

13:33 12.02.2019
Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

18:18 11.02.2019
Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

Savchenko-Ruban case to be heard at Chernihiv court

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

18:39 05.02.2019
Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

17:32 05.02.2019
Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

16:24 05.02.2019
Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

15:40 05.02.2019
Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

AD

HOT NEWS

Lawyer Ilchenko says he posted UAH 2.5 mln bail for Manher arrested last night

One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

Court arrests Kherson regional council chairman Manher for three months, sets bail

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

LATEST

UAH 10 mln on average spent every day from Poroshenko's election fund — Hryniv

We will not leave countries attacked by Russia, including Ukraine, defenseless – Great Britain's defence secretary

Presidential candidate Poroshenko opens election HQ in Kyiv

UAH 1.4 bln transferred to national budget under court ruling on special confiscation –Lutsenko

One KIA, two WIA due to attacks of Russia-led militants in Donbas on Friday

Rada adopts 12 laws in pursuance of 'roadmap' of legislative support for Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – Parubiy

PGO gives SAPO statement on Tymoshenko's crimes for resolution

JFO HQ reports 3 WIA amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

New Ukrainian weapons, equipment incorporate NATO standards – Turchynov

NATO will significantly increase its naval presence in Black Sea – Poltorak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD