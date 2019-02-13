Facts

14:15 13.02.2019

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

2 min read
Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Norway's Ambassador to Ukraine Ole Terje Horpestad and representatives of the Norwegian Refugee Council visited Luhansk region and familiarized themselves with the work of the repaired entry/exit checkpoint Stanytsia Luhanska.

"Within the framework of certain events, the foreign delegation made a trip to the only entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region, Stanytsia Luhanska," the JFO said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Serhiy Sokolovsky, First Deputy Head of the Lysychansk Border Detachment from the JFO, told the guests that, thanks to international cooperation, the checkpoint was reconstructed, which increased the number of workplaces to check passport documents and significantly speed up access operations, thereby reducing the accumulation of people in front of the checkpoint.

In addition to improving the conditions for crossing the disengagement line by citizens, this has made it possible to increase their security and reduce the time required for passing control procedures. At the same time, border guards prevent weapons, ammunition and explosives from the temporarily occupied territory, which can be used as a basis for preparing and committing terrorist attacks on the peaceful territory of Ukraine.

"Representatives of the delegation familiarized themselves with the order of crossing the disengagement line, the level of passenger traffic and the peculiarities of the work of this checkpoint of entry and exit as a whole," the message said.

Tags: #norway #stanytsia_luhanska
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

12:07 28.01.2019
Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

Ukraine, Norway sign preliminary contracts for $1.5 bln – Groysman

09:45 27.07.2018
Norway backs U.S. declaration on non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea

Norway backs U.S. declaration on non-recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea

18:48 20.04.2018
Norway's Scatec Solar puts 150 MW solar power plants' construction in Ukraine into its portfolio

Norway's Scatec Solar puts 150 MW solar power plants' construction in Ukraine into its portfolio

16:44 07.12.2017
Norway allocates EUR 950,000 for implementation of EC projects for Ukraine

Norway allocates EUR 950,000 for implementation of EC projects for Ukraine

10:57 10.05.2017
Rada speaker calls on Norway to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Rada speaker calls on Norway to recognize Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

16:55 29.04.2017
Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

12:10 29.04.2017
Ukraine, Norway launch dialogue on European integration

Ukraine, Norway launch dialogue on European integration

10:38 28.04.2017
Klympush-Tsintsadze is on working visit to Norway

Klympush-Tsintsadze is on working visit to Norway

13:51 22.03.2017
Rada ratifies agreement with Norway on technical and financial cooperation

Rada ratifies agreement with Norway on technical and financial cooperation

12:49 24.02.2017
Sides building up military presence near Stanytsia Luhanska – Hug

Sides building up military presence near Stanytsia Luhanska – Hug

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD