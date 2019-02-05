Facts

18:54 05.02.2019

Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

2 min read
Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova says that the Russian side undiscloses information about the state of health of the Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov, who is illegally detained in the Simferopol detention facility (Crimea, annexed by Russia).

"Edem Bekirov's state of health is supercritical. His daughter Eleonora reported about it. At the same time, according to information I received from presidential adviser, Chairman of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Mikhail Fedotov, his health condition is satisfactory," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She noted that, according to the lawyer, it is written in the certificate he received that among the existing diseases of Bekirov there are no those that are on the list of heavy ones and make it impossible to be in custody.

"At the same time, we know that Edem Bekirov has a number of dangerous diseases that can only worsen in the conditions of the detention facility. Therefore, I once again see that the information coming from the letters of the Russian Federation cannot be trusted. The Russian Federation conceals the true state of Ukrainian citizen and violates human rights," said the Ukrainian Ombudswoman.

Bekirov was born in 1961. He is a resident of the village of Novo-Oleksiyivka, Kherson region. He was heading to Crimea to visit his 78-year-old mother and relatives and was detained on December 12, 2018 while entering Crimea from Chongar (Kherson region) while passing passport control in the territory controlled by Russian invaders.

Earlier, MP Refat Chubarov (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said the health condition of Crimean Tatar civic activist Edem Bekirov who has been illegitimately held at the pretrial prison in Simferopol (in Crimea annexed by Russia) abruptly deteriorated.

The Russian authorities accused Bekirov of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 22 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal purchase, transfer, sale, possession, transportation, or carrying weapons, its major parts, cartridges).

The Russian occupation authorities arrested Bekirov for two months on December 13, 2018.

On January 23, 2019, Denisova asked Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to help provide treatment for the Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov, who is illegally detained in the Simferopol detention facility (Crimea, annexed by Russia)

Tags: #denisova #russia #political_prisoners
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:04 05.02.2019
People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

People's Front expecting quick passing by Rada of law banning Russian citizens from being election observers in Ukraine

14:26 05.02.2019
Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

Freedom House says Ukraine 'partially free,' Russia-occupied Crimea 'not free'

11:54 05.02.2019
First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

First hearings into Ukraine vs. Russia lawsuit on human rights in Crimea to be held at ECHR on Feb. 27 — Justice Ministry

10:56 05.02.2019
Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

13:20 02.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas five times – JFO HQ

11:21 02.02.2019
If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

If Russia not to release detained Ukrainian sailors Washington to stop negotiations with Moscow – Volker

18:56 01.02.2019
Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

Russia-led forces attack Ukrainian army positions in Donbas twice on Friday

16:38 01.02.2019
Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

Denisova asks Moskalova to inquire about health of Ukrainian POWs during her visit with them in pretrial facility

13:40 01.02.2019
More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

More than 290 relatives of MH17 victims file suit with ECHR against Russia, Putin – lawyer

10:03 01.02.2019
Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

Denisova, OSCE SMM coordinator discuss exchange of hostages, release of prisoners and medical aid for Hryb

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Poroshenko: 2019 presidential, parliamentary elections should become democracy test for Ukraine

Bill on impossibility of participation of observers from Russia in Ukraine's elections registered in Rada

Poroshenko vows there would be no 'state church' in Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko fully supports Suprun, has no right to comment on court decision

Poroshenko confirms that Suprun has Ukrainian citizenship

Kyiv's District Administrative Court says Suprun can't act as health ministry head because of dual citizenship, exceeding term as acting minister

Swiss Embassy concerned about possible negative consequences for health reform due to court decision to suspend Suprun

Hrytsenko proposes Ivan Aparshin for Defense Minister post

Lawyers waiting for launch of SMS system for summoning sides to hearings

PGO records information in state register on state treason, encroachment on territorial integrity of Ukraine by Medvedchuk following request from MP Teteruk

Rada fails to support bill for creating support centers at military conscription centers

Bookmaker bwin makes Poroshenko odds on favorite to win presidential election

Kazakhstan, U.S. to sign open skies agreement in March

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD