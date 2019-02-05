Russia undiscloses true state of health of political prisoner Bekirov, violates his rights – Denisova

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova says that the Russian side undiscloses information about the state of health of the Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov, who is illegally detained in the Simferopol detention facility (Crimea, annexed by Russia).

"Edem Bekirov's state of health is supercritical. His daughter Eleonora reported about it. At the same time, according to information I received from presidential adviser, Chairman of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights Mikhail Fedotov, his health condition is satisfactory," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

She noted that, according to the lawyer, it is written in the certificate he received that among the existing diseases of Bekirov there are no those that are on the list of heavy ones and make it impossible to be in custody.

"At the same time, we know that Edem Bekirov has a number of dangerous diseases that can only worsen in the conditions of the detention facility. Therefore, I once again see that the information coming from the letters of the Russian Federation cannot be trusted. The Russian Federation conceals the true state of Ukrainian citizen and violates human rights," said the Ukrainian Ombudswoman.

Bekirov was born in 1961. He is a resident of the village of Novo-Oleksiyivka, Kherson region. He was heading to Crimea to visit his 78-year-old mother and relatives and was detained on December 12, 2018 while entering Crimea from Chongar (Kherson region) while passing passport control in the territory controlled by Russian invaders.

Earlier, MP Refat Chubarov (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said the health condition of Crimean Tatar civic activist Edem Bekirov who has been illegitimately held at the pretrial prison in Simferopol (in Crimea annexed by Russia) abruptly deteriorated.

The Russian authorities accused Bekirov of committing a crime under Part 2 of Article 22 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal purchase, transfer, sale, possession, transportation, or carrying weapons, its major parts, cartridges).

The Russian occupation authorities arrested Bekirov for two months on December 13, 2018.

On January 23, 2019, Denisova asked Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to help provide treatment for the Crimean Tatar activist Edem Bekirov, who is illegally detained in the Simferopol detention facility (Crimea, annexed by Russia)