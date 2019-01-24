Facts

Denisova asks Moskalkova for help in providing medical assistance to Crimean Tatar civil activist Bekirov

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has asked Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova to help provide medical treatment for Crimean Tatar civil activist Edem Bekirov who is illegally detained in the Simferopol pretrial prison (in Crimea annexed by Russia).

Denisov wrote on her Facebook page that she has received information that Bekirov's health had deteriorated. In this connection, she addressed Moskalkova in an open statement.

"In our conversation on the phone, you informed me that this political prisoner would be transferred to the Simferopol Semashko hospital for medical examination and treatment that would last for two weeks. Instead, Edem Bekirov was returned to the Simferopol pretrial prison's special unit three days later. According to a lawyer who visited the political prisoner today (January 23, 2019), the Crimean Tatar has really been feeling much worse. There are no results of the medical examination that the patient so badly needs," the Verkhovna Rada's commissioner said.

She said this means that Bekirov has not been provided with high-quality and effective medical treatment.

"That is why I am asking you to provide Edem Bekirov and his lawyers with a copy of the medical report and help provide this citizen of Ukraine with a comprehensive treatment in accordance with medical recommendations," Denisova wrote.

Earlier, MP Refat Chubarov (Bloc Petro Poroshenko faction), chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, said the health condition of Crimean Tatar civic activist Edem Bekirov who has been illegitimately held at the pretrial prison in Simferopol (in Crimea annexed by Russia) abruptly deteriorated.

The Russian authorities have accused Bekirov of committing a crime described under Part 2 of Article 22 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal purchase, transfer, sale, possession, transportation, or carrying weapons, its major parts, cartridges).

The Russian occupation authorities on December 13, 2018 arrested Bekirov for two months.

