Facts

14:17 17.01.2019

Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Ukraine should constructively address quality of software for future trading with power, paying attention to frequency drop in ENTSO-E system – Ukrenergo

A drop in frequency on the synchronously interconnected Continental Europe system was registered on January 10, 2019 at around 21.00 and the causes of this drop are still under investigation by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

ENTSO-E gave this information on Wednesday, January 16. The frequency drop was sufficient to alert the TSOs but did not at any moment endanger security of supply, the network said.

A mismeasurement on lines between Germany and Austria was identified and corrected by TenneT Germany. However, this mismeasurement cannot explain the frequency drop on January 10. The investigation, which is still on-going, is reviewing the significant variation in European production around 21.00 which coincided with changes in trade between different countries.

"Given the current automation process of Ukraine's new electricity market, this incident forces us to seriously think about the quality of software and the timing of its testing. The synchronous area of the integrated power grid of Ukraine is much less than ENTSO-E and the consequences of software errors and inconsistencies more serious than just stopping the trade," Chief Expert on technological systems, Head of the commercial accounting management group of national energy company Ukrenergo Oleksandr Karpenko said on his Facebook page.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at the end of December 2018 approved an action plan for the harmonization of the united power grid of Ukraine with ENTSO-E.

Tags: #entso_e #ukrenergo
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukrenergo, Ukrhydroenergo, thermal power generation companies call on MPs to extend preferential period for imported electric cars

Ukrenergo head, EBRD discuss corporatization, corporate governance reforms

Ukrenergo, Hungary's MAVIR want to modernize 750 kV Western Ukrainian-Albertirsa power line

Ukraine and Moldova should synchronize their positions within work on accession to ENTSO-E - Hopko

Winner of tender to select Ukrenergo head Zuyev accuses Kononenko of initiating lawsuits against him – Leshchenko

Ukrenergo: Self-proclaimed DPR seizes office of Donbas Energy System

Ukrenergo: Power supply to occupied Crimea could be resumed within hours

Avakov accuses AMC of inactivity, asks Yatseniuk to intervene in situation with Megapolis, Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo warns about mass distribution of emails with BlackEnergy virus on its behalf

Interior minister sees signs of Ukrenergo's protectionist practices in favor of Grigorishin during purchase of transformers

LATEST

Facebook deletes more than 100 pages, accounts created in Russia participating in 'coordinated misbehavior' in Ukraine

Ukrainian army's reforms, transition to NATO standards very costly – Poltorak

OSCE envoys to TCG suggest creating joint UN, OSCE mission in Donbas — Klimkin

'Church laws' aimed at liquidating UOC-MP - lawyer

Poroshenko, President of Austrian National Council Sobotka discuss release of Ukrainian hostages, POWs from Russia

Vyshinsky case to be referred to Kyiv after indictment - prosecutors

Columb Trade accuses taxmen of illegal confiscation of personal property

Hrytsenko, Murayev and Kupriy officially become presidential candidates of Ukraine

Arrest of 8 Ukrainian sailors extended until Apr 24

Establishment of peace in Donbas doesn't depend on Ukrainian politicians – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD