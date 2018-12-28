Groysman: Formation of state development priorities for next five years depends on 2019 election

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman says that the formation of Ukraine's development priorities for the next years depends on what the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2019 will bring.

"It depends on how the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held, how the state's development priorities will be formed for the next five years," Groysman said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering a question of how neutrality of the coalition government will be maintained during the election process, the prime minister replied that there are a number of priorities that the Cabinet of Ministers intends to fulfill along with "what depends on the government to ensure fair, transparent and democratic elections."

"These are my tasks as Prime Minister of Ukraine. I don't have any other tasks. I understand that I will be under the attack of serious populism, but I don't have any other option: as long as everyone is fighting for ratings, I'll be fighting for Ukraine," he said.

He noted that no one is immune from the next portion of populism before the election. "But I believe that Ukrainians are very intelligent and wise people. It's just that each of us must seriously think over various beautiful words that we hear, and then everything will be fine," he added.