No Ukrainians among tsunami victims in Indonesia — FM

According to initial reports, no citizens of Ukraine were injured in a recent tsunami in Indonesia, Vasyl Kyrych, spokesman for the consular service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, has said.

"According to initial reports, there are no Ukrainians among those who were killed and injured by a recent tsunami in Indonesia. [For more inquiries, please, contact the Ukrainian] consul at +628788-489-0918," he wrote in a tweet on Twitter on December 24.

As earlier reported, a massive tsunami struck the coastline of west Java and Sumatra, claiming lives of at least 281 people and leaving at least 840 people injured on December 23.

The authorities believe the tsunami was most probably caused by volcanic activity.