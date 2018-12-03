Facts

17:23 03.12.2018

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

More than two-thirds of Ukrainians believe that the creation of an independent Orthodox Church will help unite Ukraine; however, 24% think that this process will lead to the lack of unity in the country, a poll conducted by Sociological Group Rating has revealed.

According to the results of a recent poll, some 19% of those polled said the creation of an independent church would have no influence on Ukraine.

At the same time, almost every fourth person polled (23%) was unable to answer this question.

In September 2018, 22% of the people polled were in support of the creation of an independent autocephalous Orthodox Church in Ukraine. Another 25% said that were more likely to support it than not.

15% of those polled were against the creation of such a church, and another 13% said they were more likely not to support it. 27% of the people polled could not provide an answer.

In September, the idea of having an independent Orthodox Church in Ukraine got more supporters compared to a few months before. In June, only 20% of those polled said they would support the creation of such a church. 19% said they would rather support it, 18% said they were against it, and 11% of those polled were not able to provide an answer. At the same time, almost every third person polled (32%) could not give an answer.

The poll entitled "The Dynamics of Socio-Political Views in Ukraine" was conducted from September 28 to October 14, 2018, by Sociological Group Rating by order of the International Republican Institute (IRI.)

A total of 2,400 people aged 18 and above were polled across Ukraine in formal face-to-face interviews. The non-sampling error is no more than 2%.

Interfax-Ukraine
