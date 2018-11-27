Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

The correct version of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's decree introducing martial law in some parts of the country will be published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy on Wednesday, the chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Freedom of Speech and Information Policy Committee, Viktoria Siumar, said.

"What was published in the newspaper Uriadovy Kurier was the presidential decree that was sent to the Verkhovna Rada. The document on the introduction of martial law [for 30 days] that the parliament adopted yesterday is now being fine-tuned by the legal department and will be published in the newspaper Holos Ukrainy tomorrow," Siumar said.

Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze wrote on a social network that the presidential decree enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's November 26 decision on introducing martial law had been published by mistake.

"We have looked into it. It was published by mistake. Disciplinary sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for it. This decree has been annulled altogether. The law and the relevant decree will be published in tomorrow's issue," she said.

On November 26, the Verkhovna Rada endorsed Poroshenko's decree imposing martial law in some regions of Ukraine for 30 days. However, it is unclear exactly when that period will begin, as the first version of the decree said it would be introduced for 60 days starting at 2 p.m. on November 26, while Poroshenko himself said in his televised address that the time had been changed to 9 a.m. on November 28. The final text of the decree has not yet been published.