Facts

14:07 27.11.2018

Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

2 min read
Correct version of Poroshenko's martial law decree to be published on Wed

The correct version of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's decree introducing martial law in some parts of the country will be published in the parliamentary newspaper Holos Ukrainy on Wednesday, the chair of the Verkhovna Rada's Freedom of Speech and Information Policy Committee, Viktoria Siumar, said.

"What was published in the newspaper Uriadovy Kurier was the presidential decree that was sent to the Verkhovna Rada. The document on the introduction of martial law [for 30 days] that the parliament adopted yesterday is now being fine-tuned by the legal department and will be published in the newspaper Holos Ukrainy tomorrow," Siumar said.

Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze wrote on a social network that the presidential decree enacting the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's November 26 decision on introducing martial law had been published by mistake.

"We have looked into it. It was published by mistake. Disciplinary sanctions will be imposed on those responsible for it. This decree has been annulled altogether. The law and the relevant decree will be published in tomorrow's issue," she said.

On November 26, the Verkhovna Rada endorsed Poroshenko's decree imposing martial law in some regions of Ukraine for 30 days. However, it is unclear exactly when that period will begin, as the first version of the decree said it would be introduced for 60 days starting at 2 p.m. on November 26, while Poroshenko himself said in his televised address that the time had been changed to 9 a.m. on November 28. The final text of the decree has not yet been published.

Tags: #decree #siumar
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on urgent measures to protect Ukraine's interests in Black, Azov Seas, and Kerch Strait

Poroshenko signs decree to appoint Roman Trehuba director of State Bureau of Investigations

Presidential decree on lifting sanctions against 29 foreign journalists comes into force

Kyiv lifts sanctions from 29 foreign journalists

Kyiv lifts sanctions on 29 foreign journalists, including Russia's

NATO ex-secretary general Rasmussen to become advisor to Poroshenko

Poroshenko appoints former education minister Kvit as his advisor

Poroshenko appoints Dmytro Kuleba permanent representative of Ukraine in Council of Europe

New territorial body of national police set up in Ukraine - decree

Operators of Patriot, M.S.L. lotteries hit by Ukrainian sanctions – decree

LATEST

Martial law declared in 10 Ukrainian regions from Nov 26 for 30 days

Freedom House calls on Ukrainian authorities to respect human rights throughout martial law period

Paris calls on Ukraine, Russia to show restraint over Kerch Strait incident

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

Imposing martial law to entail additional pressure on hryvnia exchange rate, no deep devaluation predicted

Traffic through checkpoints on border with Poland unblocked

Ukrainian naval personnel captured by Russia in Kerch Strait are prisoners of war by status, they cannot be put on trial — Klimkin

On board Ukrainian ships attacked by Russia were SBU counterintelligence agents, one seriously injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD