Facts

23:20 25.11.2018

Three Ukrainian military boats seized by Russia's special forces in the Kerch Strait

1 min read
Three Ukrainian military boats seized by Russia's special forces in the Kerch Strait

Three military boats of the Ukrainian Navy have been captured by Russia's special forces in the Kerch Strait, two Ukrainian troops are wounded, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported on Facebook on Sunday evening.

"The vessels have been captured by special forces of the Russian Federation. There is also information about two wounded Ukrainian military sailors," it said.

The Navy's Command also reported that the small-sized 'Berdiansk' and 'Nikopol' armored artillery boats had come under enemy fire and lost their course. The 'Yany Kapu' tugboat was forced to stop.

Tags: #sea_of_azov
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Six Ukrainian navy sailors wounded amid Russian attack on boats near Kerch Strait

Russia's border ships carry out acts of aggression against ships of Ukraine's navy

Estonia condemns Russia's actions in Sea of Azov – Estonian FM

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian parliaments call for sanctions against Russian ports in Sea of Azov

Foreign ministers of EU member states to discuss situation in Donbas, Sea of Azov on Nov 19 — Tochytskyi

Ukraine, NATO not planning joint exercises in Sea of Azov — Prystaiko

Poroshenko, Merkel discuss threat of escalation in the Sea of Azov

Poroshenko welcomes European Parliament resolution on situation in Sea of Azov

Poroshenko says Ukraine getting prepared to repel military aggression coming from Sea of Azov

Yatsenyuk calls for urgent deployment of intl monitoring mission to Sea of Azov

LATEST

NATO calls for restraint in connection with Kerch Strait events - Lungescu

Ukrainian Armed Forces put on full combat alert – General Staff

Poroshenko to hold consultations with NATO, world leaders on Monday morning over Russian aggression

Ukraine's parliament to gather on Monday to consider introduction of martial law

UKRAINE'S PARLIAMENT MAY GATHER ON MONDAY TO CONSIDER INTRODUCTION OF MARTIAL LAW

INTRODUCTION OF MARTIAL LAW DOESN'T MEAN UKRAINE WILL MOUNT OFFENSIVE – POROSHENKO

Ukraine's Military Cabinet proposes Security and Defense Council consider introduction of martial law – Turchynov

Poroshenko blames Russia as USSR successor for 1930s famine

Sanctions imposed on Russia should be continued until full implementation of Minsk accords – Latvian President

Ukraine grateful to Latvia for assistance in security sector reform – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD