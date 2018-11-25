Three Ukrainian military boats seized by Russia's special forces in the Kerch Strait

Three military boats of the Ukrainian Navy have been captured by Russia's special forces in the Kerch Strait, two Ukrainian troops are wounded, the press service of the Ukrainian Navy reported on Facebook on Sunday evening.

"The vessels have been captured by special forces of the Russian Federation. There is also information about two wounded Ukrainian military sailors," it said.

The Navy's Command also reported that the small-sized 'Berdiansk' and 'Nikopol' armored artillery boats had come under enemy fire and lost their course. The 'Yany Kapu' tugboat was forced to stop.