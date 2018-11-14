Facts

10:32 14.11.2018

Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas

1 min read
Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas

Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

KYIV. Nov 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said that the Russian Federation refused to hold an extraordinary meeting of the TCG in connection with the fake elections in Donbas.

"Russia, despite the willingness of OSCE representatives to immediately convene an extraordinary meeting of the TCG in connection with the fake elections in Donbas, categorically rejected this Ukraine's initiative, saying that it "doesn't consider it as necessary." The OSCE received a letter from the Russian representatives," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) sent an official note with a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting in connection with the fake "elections" in Donbas and received the consent of the OSCE representatives.

Tags: #elections #donbas #tcg
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine, OSCE ready to hold special TCG meeting to discuss sham elections in Donbas, Russia silent — Gerashchenko

Ex-Minister of Ecology Shevchenko intends to participate in presidential elections

More than 36 countries condemn Donbas poll — head of UK delegation to OSCE

EU condemns illegitimate elections in Donbas as contrary to intl law, Minsk agreements

Poroshenko: No one will recognize Donbas elections results

NATO PA President Jukneviciene calls for non-recognition of 'elections' in uncontrolled Donbas

Turchynov says organizers of illegal elections in Russia-occupied Donbas face criminal liability

UNHCR, ICRC send almost 190 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories in Donbas

Russia completely blocks issue of exchange, release of Ukrainian hostages - Gerashchenko on TCG results

Russia says it will recognize ORDLO pseudo-elections results

LATEST

New Hungarian Ambassador presents copies of credentials to Ukraine's Deputy FM, discusses schedule of bilateral events

Cabinet of Ministers establishes State Service for Veterans Affairs

Hungary will continue to attack weaknesses until Kyiv repeals education law – Ukraine's ambassador to NATO

More than 890 prisoners held in occupied Donbas seek transfer to Kyiv-controlled territory

Poroshenko assures hierarchs of UOC (MP) that the state will protect their right to free choice of church jurisdiction

Poroshenko ready for dialogue on creating Ukrainian local church

SAPO drafts notice of suspicion for ex-MP Kriuchkov detained in Germany

Some 40% of respondents support Ukraine's entry into NATO, 36% against

UOC (MP) Episcopal Council ready to meet with Ukrainian President, but in church territory

UIA managers cause damage of UAH 10 mln to Boryspil airport

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD