Russia refuses holding TCG extraordinary meeting in connection with fake elections in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

KYIV. Nov 14 (Interfax-Ukraine) - First Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament and Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said that the Russian Federation refused to hold an extraordinary meeting of the TCG in connection with the fake elections in Donbas.

"Russia, despite the willingness of OSCE representatives to immediately convene an extraordinary meeting of the TCG in connection with the fake elections in Donbas, categorically rejected this Ukraine's initiative, saying that it "doesn't consider it as necessary." The OSCE received a letter from the Russian representatives," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, the Ukrainian side in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) sent an official note with a proposal to hold an extraordinary meeting in connection with the fake "elections" in Donbas and received the consent of the OSCE representatives.