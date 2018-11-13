Facts

16:06 13.11.2018

Japan doesn't recognize "elections" in ORDLO

1 min read

The Japanese government does not recognize as valid illegal elections held in the territories of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Japanese Embassy to Ukraine has said.

"The so-called "elections" to be planned on November 11 and announced by "DPR" and "LPR" are not regulated by the Minsk Agreements as well as law and regulations of Ukraine. The Government of Japan considers these elections not legitimate, and such unilateral action should not be taken," the Embassy said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Diplomats noted that the full implementation of the Minsk agreements by all interested parties is necessary to improve the situation, and elections in the temporarily occupied territories should be held in accordance with the Minsk agreements, as well as the legislation of Ukraine.

"The Government of Japan does not tolerate any attempts to change the status quo by force, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," it said.

