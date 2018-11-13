Kyiv, Jakarta preparing for expansion of defense cooperation

Ukraine and Indonesia are working on plans to boost defense cooperation in the conditions of the current transformation of the regional arms market in Southeast Asia.

The press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern reported that arrangements to expand Ukrainian-Indonesian defense cooperation were made after negotiations of a Ukrainian delegation with the Indonesian military leadership held during the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2018, which took place on November 7 through November 10 in Jakarta (Indonesia).

According to the report, state-owned enterprise (SOE) Ukrspecexport and a leading Indonesian company signed a memorandum of understanding to secure plans of cooperation in joint promotion of Ukrainian armored vehicles to the Southeast Asian market. The details are not disclosed.

In addition, during negotiations of a Ukrainian delegation with Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy Admiral Siwi Sukma Adji the sides discussed prospects of localization of production of Ukrainian armored vehicles and infantry anti-tank guided missile complexes in Indonesia, the press service said.

During the talks of state-owned firm Ukrinmash with the leadership of defense agencies of Indonesia, Indonesia showed its interest in purchase of Ukrainian small arms, counterbattery radars, radio warfare devices and remotely-piloted aerial vehicles.

The Ukraine delegation also discussed cooperation in the aviation cluster: a possibility of supplies Antonov aircraft to Indonesia. The partner also showed its interest in development of defense cooperation in servicing Indonesia's Su-27/30 aircraft.