Facts

16:06 07.09.2018

Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

1 min read
Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

Ukraine's second president, the country's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kuchma, believes that the decision to hold elections in the so called DPR and LPR could jeopardize the Minsk process.

"This decision completely contradicts the Minsk agreements. It is a very serious step that could put an end to the Minsk process," he told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Kuchma, this decision could not be made without agreement with the Russian side.

According to him, this decision "is not in the interests of Ukraine, not in the interests of Russia, not in the interests of those who participate in the Minsk process."

Kuchma expressed hope that this decision could be revised.

"There is still time, as quickly accepted, so quickly it can be cancelled," he said.

Earlier on Friday the so called people's councils of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR decided to hold elections for the "heads" and "parliamentarians" on November 11, 2018.

Tags: #kuchma #minsk_process
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Second Ukrainian president Kuchma gets greetings on his 80th birthday

More than 1,500 violations, 1 battle during 34-day ceasefire – Olifer

Reformatting ATO to JFO will not affect Minsk talks - Kuchma

Date of next hostages exchange unknown – Kuchma

Kravchuk, Kuchma and Yuschenko sign joint appeal on autocephaly of Ukrainian Orthodox Church

Kuchma warns against UN peacekeepers' deployment only on Donbas contact line

Kuchma regrets that Donbas law has no reference to Minsk accords

Kuchma asks Zubko to settle situation with mobile communications in Donbas

Talks on prisoner swap problematic, those requested by militants not willing to return - Kuchma

Kuchma hopes hostage release takes place before 2018

LATEST

SBU stops activity of int'l hacker group that stole funds from foreign banks

SBU proposes NSDC impose sanctions against UC Rusal, Judson Trading Ltd, foreign citizens connected with ruination of ZAlK

Militants deploying unprecedented amount of heavy equipment, weapons in Donbas

Ukrainian Army is guarantor of Ukrainian independence – Poroshenko

NSDC makes decision on reliable protection of nuclear facilities, materials, radioactive waste

Kalanchak, Chaplynka checkpoints on administrative border with Crimea suspend their work due to situation with Crimean 'Titan'

Denisova asks UN reps to help return Ukrainian fishermen arrested in Crimea

ВР скасувала адмінзбір за деякі реєстраційні дії щодо релігійних організацій

NSDC supports Poroshenko's proposal on non-extension of friendship agreement with Russia for next 10 years

Ukraine to notify Russia of friendship agreement termination soon - Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD