Kuchma considers decision on elections in Donetsk and Luhansk to be threat to Minsk process

Ukraine's second president, the country's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kuchma, believes that the decision to hold elections in the so called DPR and LPR could jeopardize the Minsk process.

"This decision completely contradicts the Minsk agreements. It is a very serious step that could put an end to the Minsk process," he told journalists in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Kuchma, this decision could not be made without agreement with the Russian side.

According to him, this decision "is not in the interests of Ukraine, not in the interests of Russia, not in the interests of those who participate in the Minsk process."

Kuchma expressed hope that this decision could be revised.

"There is still time, as quickly accepted, so quickly it can be cancelled," he said.

Earlier on Friday the so called people's councils of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR decided to hold elections for the "heads" and "parliamentarians" on November 11, 2018.