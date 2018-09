Poroshenko: 18 Ukrainian soldiers killed in action in Donbas in August alone

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says that 18 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in action in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, in August 2018 alone.

"We have been encountering terrorist attacks from Russia, 18 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in August alone, there was a large number of wounded," Poroshenko said during a meeting with Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide in Kyiv on Thursday.

He thanked the foreign minister for her visit to Donbas on Wednesday, during which she went to the Ukrainian-controlled port city of Mariupol in Donetsk region.