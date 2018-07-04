Facts

16:49 04.07.2018

Lithuanian parliament speaker vows to help ICRC reps visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia

Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova has met with Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktoras Pranckietis to discuss the absence of reaction from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to the requests of the Ukrainian ombudsman to visit Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russian prisons.

"We also talked about the International Committee of the Red Cross. I had to admit that none of my requests to the ICRC to make monitoring visits to Oleh Sentsov, Volodymyr Balukh, Stanislav Klykh and other Ukrainian political prisoners had been granted. Viktoras Pranckietis pledged to facilitate the visit of ICRC representatives to held Ukrainians," Denisova wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday following a meeting with the Lithuanian parliament speaker in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian ombudsman also said that an important session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly would be held in Berlin next week.

"Ukraine prepared a resolution on Ukrainian political prisoners for consideration by the Assembly. I asked Pranckietis to make sure Lithuania supports the resolution. The speaker, in turn, assured me that Lithuania always emphasizes the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Denisova wrote.

Tags: #denisova #russia #political_prisoners #icrc
