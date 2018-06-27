Facts

11:15 27.06.2018

Ukraine army reports 30 enemy attacks in Donbas in past day, one soldier killed, two wounded

 Illegal armed formations in Donbas mounted 30 attacks on Ukrainian troops in the past day, as a result one Ukrainian soldier was killed and two were wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"The Russian occupation forces opened precision fire on our positions 30 times, including 11 incidents with the use of the weapons that should have been withdrawn under the Minsk agreements. JFO units were actively defending, adequately responding to the enemy attacks," the JFO HQ said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The largest number of violations in the Luhansk sector was registered near the village of Krymske. The enemy resorted to 120mm and 82mm mortars, also used cannons of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers and small arms to attack the Ukrainian positions. What is more, 122mm artillery systems were used to shell Ukrainian defenders of the village of Novotoshkivske. Other hot spots were the villages of Zaitseve, Pivdenne, Troyitske, Katerynivka, Mayorsk, and Orikhove.

In the Donetsk sector, the enemy used 82mm mortars, grenade launchers and small arms to attack the defenders of the town of Maryinka. An enemy sniper was also working there. Violations of the ceasefire were recorded near the town of Avdiyivka, the villages of Novoselivka Druha and Pisky.

In the Mariupol sector, enemy troops resorted to grenade launchers of various types, large-caliber machine guns and small arms. They attacked Ukrainian positions near the villages of Lebedynske, Vodiane, Hnutove, Pyshchevyk, Shyrokyne, and Starohnativka.

"Since [Wednesday] midnight, fighters of the Russian occupation forces have opened fire five times to attack our defenders," the JFO HQ said. "In the Donetsk sector, the enemy used grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns to shell our positions near Maryinka and the village of Novomykhailivka, while rocket anti-tank launchers and small arms were used near Lebedynske, Vodiane, Shyrokyne in the Mariupol sector."

Three enemy fighters were killed and another five were wounded, according to Ukrainian intelligence reports.

