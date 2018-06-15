Facts

Talks about my visits to Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia end deadlock

Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova, who arrived in Labytnangi (Tyumen region, Russia) to visit Ukrainian political prisoner Oleh Sentsov, said negotiations with the Russian officials on visiting Sentsov have failed.

"The administration of the prison colony where Sentsov is held categorically refused Liudmyla Denisova to visit the prisoner and provide information on his health without explaining the reasons. Taking into account such actions by the Russian side, negotiations on monitoring visits to the territory of the Russian Federation have been unsuccessful," the website of Ukraine's ombudswoman said on Friday.

