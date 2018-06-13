Facts

14:20 13.06.2018

PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

2 min read
PGO finishes special investigation into case of six taxmen under ex-minister Klymenko

The main military prosecutor's office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO)on June 11 completed the special (absentee) pretrial investigation into a criminal case where six former officials of tax agencies involved in the scheme of ex-Income and Tax Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Klymenko when Viktor Yanukovych was Ukrainian President are suspected of causing a damage to the national budget in the amount of UAH 3.1 billion via unlawful refunding of value added tax (VAT) to bogus firms.

The press service of PGO reported on Wednesday that former taxmen are suspected of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article e28, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 4 of Article 266 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (creation of a criminal organization that committed the gravest crime against national property and caused grave consequences on an especially large scale).

The investigators established that the suspects in 2012-20133, being members of the criminal group headed by Yanukovych, which member Klymenko was as well, running senior positions in the tax service agencies, embezzled UAH 3.1 billion from the national budget via the unlawful refunding of VAT from the budget to accounts of three bogus firms," the PGO said.

At present, defending lawyers were informed about the completion of the pretrial investigation and they received access to the materials of the case. After this, the indictment will be sent to court.

The PGO recalled that a total of 16 suspects among tax officials were in the investigation into this scam. Guilty verdicts were issued to three persons, the indictments against six persons are being heard by courts, and the pretrial investigations were completed against seven more suspects, including Klymenko, and the materials of the case are available to defendants.

Tags: #pgo #klymenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

PGO opens criminal case over crime committed by MP Murayev

Ex-Berkut riot police officer notified of suspicion of improper use of 'special substances'

Situation with Babchenko helped obtain list of 47 possible victims

Lutsenko submits motion to Rada to bring Opposition Bloc MP Kolesnikov to liability

Prosecutors collect in Donbas enough evidence of Russia's financing terrorism, armed aggression against Ukraine

Onyshchenko's correspondence a serious ground for work of NABU, SAPO

Activities of RIA Novosti-Ukraine staff have signs of state treason - prosecutor general

Two LPR militants face life imprisonment for shelling Popasna district in 2015

U.S. Senators ask PGO chief Lutsenko to explain NYT allegations

Kyiv court allows special investigation of former Interior Minister Zakharchenko

LATEST

Ukraine starts making one-off payments to prisoners swapped in December 2017 – Gerashchenko

CEC needs UAH 36 mln to ensure cyber security of elections in 2019 – CEC head

Murayev apologizes to Sentsov, but not for his words about 'terrorist'

Meetings of TCG's subgroups begin in Minsk

Court allows Odesa Mayor Trukhanov to travel abroad

Cabinet approves resignation of Zhebrivsky from post of Donetsk Regional Administration head

Klimkin congratulates Macedonia, Greece on reaching agreement

Banned VK social network remains fourth in Internet traffic in Ukraine in May

UN Rapporteur on torture calls on Ukraine to improve situation with prisoners' rights, conditions of their detention

Ukraine, three other countries join EU Council's sanctions decision for illegal elections in Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD