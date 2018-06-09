Facts

Parubiy to visit Washington in late June

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy will visit Washington, where he will discuss with his counterparts from the United States, Georgia, Lithuania and Moldova the issue of preventing the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

"At the end of this month ... I will be in Washington, where we will have a meeting with Speaker Ryan [Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress Paul Davis Ryan], with the speakers of Georgia, Moldova, Lithuania, and I hope, Poland. The issue of preventing the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project will be one of the discussion subjects," Parubiy said during the 2nd inter-parliamentary conference dubbed "Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine: Strengthening of Inter-Parliamentary Component of Regional and Defense Cooperation and Development of EU-NATO Interaction" in Kyiv on Saturday.

He said that he also intends to raise the issue of establishing a regional center with partners in Washington, which would correspond to and work through the concept in response to the challenges and threats that Ukraine and other countries of the region are facing.

