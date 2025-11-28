Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 28.11.2025

Yermak: Zelenskyy wouldn’t sign document to give up Ukrainian territory

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would renounce Ukrainian territory while being in his office, stated Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

“As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory,” he told me by telephone from Kyiv. “The constitution prohibits this. Nobody can do that unless they want to go against the Ukrainian constitution and the Ukrainian people,” Yermak said in an interview with Simon Schuster for The Atlantic.

According to him, no sane person today would sign a document renouncing the territory.

The head of the President’s Office emphasized that in the next stage of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy intends to draw a red line on the most contentious issue: Russia's demand for sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“On the question of land, Ukraine is prepared to discuss only where the line should be drawn to demarcate what the warring sides control. All we can realistically talk about right now is really to define the line of contact. And that’s what we need to do,” the chief of the President’s Office summed up.

Tags: #zelenskyy #yermak

MORE ABOUT

13:07 28.11.2025
Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

10:25 28.11.2025
Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

09:28 28.11.2025
NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

09:12 28.11.2025
Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

Zelenskyy replaces his ambassador to Serbia

20:41 27.11.2025
Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy, Latvian FM discuss defense support for Ukraine

19:31 27.11.2025
European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

20:46 26.11.2025
Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, which is basis of our ability to negotiate in interests of our country – Zelenskyy

20:36 26.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

Zelenskyy: Domestic weapons production targets must be met on time

09:21 26.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's recovery and energy resilience with Freeland

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's recovery and energy resilience with Freeland

19:14 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump during Thanksgiving to finalize agreement – ​​Yermak

HOT NEWS

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

Ukrainian defenders holding back offensive near Huliaipole, front stabilized - Southern Defense Forces

NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

LATEST

Lack of proper accounting of intellectual property assets hinders development of defense sector – opinion

Enemy attacks Sumy region and Kherson, injuring four people

Kachka on dialogue with Hungary on national minorities: No disagreements in essence, only discussion about mechanisms

McDonald’s Ukraine opens ninth new restaurant in 2025

Lubinets: Russia conducting targeted IPSO to destabilize situation in the country

Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

USF together with Brave1, SES launch grant program for developers of fire-fighting drones

Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Lubinets calls on Germany to ensure impartial investigation, oversight of Ukrainian citizen Kuznetsov’s rights

Ukrainian Red Cross discusses humanitarian consequences of the war at intl roundtable talk in Sweden

AD
AD