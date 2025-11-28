Yermak: Zelenskyy wouldn’t sign document to give up Ukrainian territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not sign any document that would renounce Ukrainian territory while being in his office, stated Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

“As long as Zelensky is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory,” he told me by telephone from Kyiv. “The constitution prohibits this. Nobody can do that unless they want to go against the Ukrainian constitution and the Ukrainian people,” Yermak said in an interview with Simon Schuster for The Atlantic.

According to him, no sane person today would sign a document renouncing the territory.

The head of the President’s Office emphasized that in the next stage of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Zelenskyy intends to draw a red line on the most contentious issue: Russia's demand for sovereign Ukrainian territory.

“On the question of land, Ukraine is prepared to discuss only where the line should be drawn to demarcate what the warring sides control. All we can realistically talk about right now is really to define the line of contact. And that’s what we need to do,” the chief of the President’s Office summed up.