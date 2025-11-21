URCS helps survivors of Russian air attack in Zaporizhia

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Socieity (URCS) has helped to eliminate the consequences of the nightly Russian air attack on Zaporizhia.

"This night, Zaporizhia was once again shelled. The Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit in the Zaporizhia region, together with rescue services, worked at the site to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

Volunteers conducted a tour of the territories to identify the wounded, provided first psychological aid to the victims and their relatives, and were on duty on site to provide home medical care.

As reported, at least five people died as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhia on the night of November 21. Five high-rise buildings were damaged, and shopping pavilions were destroyed.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, nine people have already been injured as a result of the Russian shelling of Zaporizhia.