Zelenskyy receives draft plan from US side that could intensify diplomacy

"The President of Ukraine officially received a draft plan from the U.S. side, which, according to the assessment of the American side, could intensify diplomacy. The President of Ukraine outlined the fundamental principles that are important for our people, and following the results of today’s meeting, they agreed to work on the points of the plan so that this would provide a dignified end to the war," the President’s Office said in the statement on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The President’s Office said that from the first seconds of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has been striving for peace and supports all meaningful proposals that can bring real peace closer. "From the beginning of this year, Ukraine has supported President Trump’s proposals to end the bloodshed. We are ready to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and the world to achieve peace," the office said.