19:53 19.11.2025

US peace plan provides for Ukraine to give up part of its territory, arms – media

The United States has made it clear to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine must accept a U.S.-developed plan to end the war with Russia, which provides for Kyiv to give up part of its territory and weapons, Reuters said, citing sources.

"The sources, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter, said the proposals included cutting the size of Ukraine's armed forces, among other things. Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main points, they said," the publication said.

It is noted that such a plan would be a serious blow to Kyiv, which is facing further expansion of Russian territory in eastern Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official earlier told Reuters that Kyiv had received "signals" about a set of U.S. proposals to end the war that Washington has discussed with Russia. Ukraine has had no role in preparing the proposals, the source said.

Zelenskyy, who held talks in Turkey with President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, is due to meet with U.S. military officials in Kyiv on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long demanded that Kyiv abandon plans to join the U.S.-led NATO military alliance and withdraw its troops from four regions Moscow considers part of Russia. Moscow has given no indication that it has abandoned any of those demands, and Ukraine says it will not accept them.

Similar demands for Ukraine to end the war were also reported on the X network by The Financial Times' Christopher Miller.

