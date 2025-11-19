Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:19 19.11.2025

Russia renews offensive on on Hulyaipole and Kostiantynivka, capturing up to 10 sq km – DeepState

2 min read
Russia renews offensive on on Hulyaipole and Kostiantynivka, capturing up to 10 sq km – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The Russian occupiers advanced within the settlements of Novospasske and Shcherbynivka of the Torets community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region in the direction of Kostiantynivka, as well as near the villages of Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshsha of the Hulyaipole community of the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhia region on the Huyaipole axis.

"The enemy advanced in Novospasske, Shcherbynivka, near Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshsha," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, there is no mention of the transfer of certain settlements under the enemy’s control.

The day before yesterday, the occupiers advanced in the Liman, Pokrov and Dobropol directions, while on the Hulyaipole axis, where the enemy captured more than 80 sq km last week, the enemy had no territorial gains.

On Wednesday, DeepState maps showed Vysoke under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (it was under occupation, but was liberated in March 2022), Vesele and Zatyshshya – in the gray zone of uncertain control, Novospasske and Shcherbynivka – partially in the gray zone, partially under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The area of enemy control in the Torets direction, where Novospasske and Shcherbynivka are located, increased in less than a day by 3.78 sq km, while the “gray zone” decreased by 2.07 sq km. On the Hulyaipole axis, where Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshshya are located, the area of occupation increased in a day by 5.95 sq km, the gray zone increased by another 13.18 sq km.

A significant increase in the gray zone in the Kharkiv direction near the village of Milove by 24.88 sq km, as well as in the Liman direction by 4.44 sq km, where the occupiers did not increase the area of control. There are also no changes in other directions of the front.

Thus, according to the DeepState map, the enemy has advanced in two directions since Tuesday evening, capturing 9.73 sq km of Ukrainian territory, and the gray zone has increased in four directions by 35.99 sq km.

As reported, last week the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 21.4 sq km per day, which was 66% more than the week before, and the gray zone decreased by an average of 0.15 sq km per day.

Tags: #deepstate

MORE ABOUT

18:40 17.11.2025
Enemy's advance increased by 66% last week, with 81 square km occupied near Huliaipole – DeepState

Enemy's advance increased by 66% last week, with 81 square km occupied near Huliaipole – DeepState

15:42 17.11.2025
Invaders seize 12 square km of Ukrainian land in three directions during one day, entrenching themselves in ‘gray zone’ – DeepState

Invaders seize 12 square km of Ukrainian land in three directions during one day, entrenching themselves in ‘gray zone’ – DeepState

15:46 15.11.2025
DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

HOT NEWS

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

Rada dismissed Justice Minister Haluschenko

Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Ukraine's Anti-Corruption Bureau searches Naftogaz – MP

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

LATEST

UN to expand support for agricultural land demining, irrigation and seed development in Ukraine

Ternopil declares three days of mourning for those killed in overnight strike

Svyrydenko discusses with IMF mission new Extended Fund Facility for 2026-2029

UNSC, OSCE PA to meet on Thurs following Russia's killing of civilians in Ternopil - Sybiha

Norway to allocate $3 mln to Food from Ukraine, $9 mln for those affected by war in Ukraine

Austria allocates EUR 2 mln for Food from Ukraine initiative

Delegation from Syria arrives in Kyiv for Intl Food Security Summit – Sybiha

Food security depends on development of national production, intl trade – Kachka

Rada enters consultation mode – Stefanchuk

There are 25 dead in Ternopil, incl three children – Interior Ministry

AD
AD