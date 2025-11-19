Russia renews offensive on on Hulyaipole and Kostiantynivka, capturing up to 10 sq km – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The Russian occupiers advanced within the settlements of Novospasske and Shcherbynivka of the Torets community of the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region in the direction of Kostiantynivka, as well as near the villages of Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshsha of the Hulyaipole community of the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhia region on the Huyaipole axis.

"The enemy advanced in Novospasske, Shcherbynivka, near Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshsha," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reported on Wednesday.

At the same time, there is no mention of the transfer of certain settlements under the enemy’s control.

The day before yesterday, the occupiers advanced in the Liman, Pokrov and Dobropol directions, while on the Hulyaipole axis, where the enemy captured more than 80 sq km last week, the enemy had no territorial gains.

On Wednesday, DeepState maps showed Vysoke under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (it was under occupation, but was liberated in March 2022), Vesele and Zatyshshya – in the gray zone of uncertain control, Novospasske and Shcherbynivka – partially in the gray zone, partially under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The area of enemy control in the Torets direction, where Novospasske and Shcherbynivka are located, increased in less than a day by 3.78 sq km, while the “gray zone” decreased by 2.07 sq km. On the Hulyaipole axis, where Vesele, Vysoke and Zatyshshya are located, the area of occupation increased in a day by 5.95 sq km, the gray zone increased by another 13.18 sq km.

A significant increase in the gray zone in the Kharkiv direction near the village of Milove by 24.88 sq km, as well as in the Liman direction by 4.44 sq km, where the occupiers did not increase the area of control. There are also no changes in other directions of the front.

Thus, according to the DeepState map, the enemy has advanced in two directions since Tuesday evening, capturing 9.73 sq km of Ukrainian territory, and the gray zone has increased in four directions by 35.99 sq km.

As reported, last week the occupiers increased the area of control by an average of 21.4 sq km per day, which was 66% more than the week before, and the gray zone decreased by an average of 0.15 sq km per day.