Ukrainian pharma manufacturers lose 3-5% of revenues due to state regulation – expert

Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers lost 3-5% of financial revenues due to state regulation introduced at the beginning of 2025, said Volodymyr Kostiuk, General Director of JSC Farmak.

"Due to state regulation, most pharmaceutical companies suffered financial losses of 3-5% and were forced to adjust their planning and development strategy. As for the entire Ukrainian pharmaceutical industry, Ukrainian manufacturers lost 3-5% of their funds. We are included among them," he told Interfax-Ukraine on the sidelines of the Forbes Ukraine CEO 2025 Summit in Kyiv last week.

According to Kostiuk, JSC Farmak held over 6% of the pharmaceutical market before the introduction of regulation; now, this share has decreased to slightly less than 6%.

He also noted that, prior to the war, Farmak had developed a strategic plan for development until 2030 with a planning horizon of three to five years. This depended on the launch of a drug, which takes an average of five years. Before the war, Farmak updated its plans for new and existing products, as well as its financial indicators, every 36 months. With the onset of the war, the operational planning horizon was reduced to 24 months.

The Farmak Group of Companies is the Ukrainian pharmaceutical market leader in monetary terms. The group has two production plants in Ukraine, one in Spain, and 11 international representative offices and marketing and distri